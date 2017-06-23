SK Telecom ha developed a 5G repeater that improves signals in blanket/shadow areas by amplifying 5G radio signals. The 5G repeater, which is currently in a field trial Gangnam Station in Seoul, could held reduce or elimiate shadow areas of network coverage. It works by improving the propagation characteristics of radio signals at super-high/above-6GHz frequency bands.
SK Telecom said the Gangnam area in Seoul is one of the most difficult places to plan/build a network due to the presence of a large number of radio wave obstacles and high-density data traffic.
“SK Telecom is moving closer to launching a commercial 5G network by applying key 5G technologies to our 5G trial network in Gangnam, an area with the highest data traffic,” said Park Jin-hyo, Senior Vice President and Head of Network Technology R&D Center of SK Telecom.
http://www.sktelecom.com/en/press/detail.do?idx=1224
Thursday, August 10, 2017
SK Telecom Develops 5G Repeater
