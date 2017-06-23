SK Telecom Develops 5G Repeater

SK Telecom ha developed a 5G repeater that improves signals in blanket/shadow areas by amplifying 5G radio signals. The 5G repeater, which is currently in a field trial Gangnam Station in Seoul, could held reduce or elimiate shadow areas of network coverage. It works by improving the propagation characteristics of radio signals at super-high/above-6GHz frequency bands.



SK Telecom said the Gangnam area in Seoul is one of the most difficult places to plan/build a network due to the presence of a large number of radio wave obstacles and high-density data traffic.



“SK Telecom is moving closer to launching a commercial 5G network by applying key 5G technologies to our 5G trial network in Gangnam, an area with the highest data traffic,” said Park Jin-hyo, Senior Vice President and Head of Network Technology R&D Center of SK Telecom.



http://www.sktelecom.com/en/press/detail.do?idx=1224





SK Telecom – setting the pace in the 5G race Korea, OND Commentary, SK Telecom

SK Telecom, South Korea's leading mobile operator by market share, is one of the big players to watch on the global stage for early 5G commercialisation. In fact, a race is on with local rivals KT and LG Uplus to have the first 5G service running in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics, which will be hosted in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February 2018 - only seven months away. Of course, 5G standards are not complete and won't be in time for the Winter...

READ MORE