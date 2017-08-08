Singtel to rollout nationwide Cat-M1 + NB-IoT

Singtel of Singapore announced that it plans to roll out its nationwide cellular IoT network by the end of September this year with the aim of helping enterprises achieve operational and cost efficiencies through the use of low-power IoT devices.





The Singtel network will support Cat-M1 and NB-IoT technologies and will provide businesses with access to a network offering low-power consumption, extensive coverage and multiple connections. Singtel will also leverage its cyber security expertise to support businesses in implementing secure and reliable IoT solutions, and so address security concerns when deploying remote sensors and IoT devices.





Singtel noted that cellular IoT network can support devices with a battery life of up to 10 years through the use of both low-band and mid-band frequencies. A key feature of the operator's cellular IoT-over-Cat-M1 network is that it will enable businesses to make VoLTE calls in future using small, power-efficient portable devices such as wearables and trackers with voice capability.





Singtel stated that it has been exploring the use of IoT with local companies and large corporations across a diverse range of applications since 2016. Potential applications include environmental sensing, asset tracking, waste management and monitoring of medicine consumption.





In tandem with the deployment, Singtel will be inviting businesses and technology partners to try out and develop IoT solutions at the IoT Innovation Lab. Set up in collaboration with Ericsson, the Iab allows businesses to experience new IoT applications first-hand and develop business models.

* At Mobile World Congress 2017, Singtel and Ericsson presented their Assured+ Consumer Connected Device Solution (Assured+) IoT technology and showcased an IoT ecosystem for operators, networks and devices.





Jointly developed by Singtel and Ericsson, Assured+ is an integrated IoT solution designed to support connected cars and other emerging IoT applications for consumers.





Assured+ enables devices to connect across existing 3G/4G networks, NB-IoT and LTE Cat-M and is designed to support the adoption of such networks while speeding time-to-market for the launch of new services.





* Earlier in the year, Singtel and Ericsson announced a pilot of massive MIMO and cloud RAN technology on Singtel's 4G LTE network as part of the evolution towards 5G.