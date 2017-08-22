Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN completes tests

Silver Peak's flagship Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution completed a series of rigorous network packet-loss resilience tests conducted by Miercom, a leading independent network test lab.



Specifically, Miercom, subjected the EdgeConnect solution to hands-on stress tests to validate the resiliency of multi-link bonded tunnels combined with path conditioning and dynamic path control.



Key Test Findings (access full Miercom test report here):





The high availability link bonding policy continued to ensure connectivity during a blackout condition of an underlay

Silver Peak high availability link bonding policy managed and adjusted to degrading link conditions and maintained application availability during a brownout condition

Even if packets are dropped, bonded links in the high availability mode with forward error correction assured that no application data packets were lost over the connection

Business intent overlays utilized tunnels, created by bonding multiple underlay links together to act as one, these overlays can perform micro-segmentation to apply security and QoS policies and to assist in meeting compliance requirements

Silver Peak said the results validated the solution’s ability to maintain peak network and application performance and availability through a series of real-world WAN transport congestion, brownout and blackout scenarios.“While other SD-WAN vendors claim performance and resiliency, Silver Peak is effectively putting the industry on notice, challenging any vendor to submit their solution to a network torture test,” said Derek Granath, vice president of product marketing at Silver Peak. “Distributed enterprises will quickly find that, while others route around WAN service congestion and disruptions, only Silver Peak addresses underlying link performance issues to deliver a superior application experience, even under the most extreme packet-loss conditions.”