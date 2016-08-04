Sedona appoints David Amzallag, formerly at Vodafone, as special strategic advisor

Sedona Systems, a provider of multi-layer IP/optical network automation and control solutions, announced the appointment of David Amzallag, former leader of network virtualisation transformation at Vodafone, as a special strategic advisor.





In his new role, Mr. Amzallag brings extensive industry experience and understanding of carrier networks and will help to expand and develop Sedona's NetFusion product line.





At Vodafone, David Amzallag served as group head of network virtualisation, SDN and NFV, and led the company's major Vodafone Ocean SDN/NFV transformation program. Since leaving Vodafone, he has worked with select companies that are helping carriers to create next-generation, end-to-end network architectures.





Prior to Vodafone, Mr. Amzallag served as VP for virtual telecommunications and NFV with Alcatel-Lucent, where he designed the first company-wide vision and strategy for network virtualisation and for NFV management and orchestration. Previously, David Amzallag served as CTO at Amdocs and as chief scientist, BT 21CN, with BT.





Mr. Amzallag holds a PhD in Computer Science from Technion (Israel Institute of Technology), a MS in Operations Research, and bachelor's degrees in Mathematics, Computer Science and Industrial Engineering from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.





Sedona's NetFusion is a software-defined networking (SDN) solution that automatically discovers and visualises a carrier's IP/MPLS and optical network layers into a single, abstracted model. This real-time view of multi-layer, multi-vendor, multi-domain topology and traffic is designed to provide detailed visibility and enable network convergence and software agility, including with existing network infrastructure.





The NetFusion App Suite furthers this converged solution with optimisation and automation apps that can help to improve network resiliency and efficiency. As SDN controllers are added to the network, NetFusion can evolve into a network controller, providing automation and control across multiple vendors and domains, and abstracting the network to service orchestrators.



