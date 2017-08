SD-WAN Managed Services update with FNC's Ralph Santitoro

Fujitsu Network Communications delivers SD-WAN-as-a-Service, a subscription-based SD-WAN managed service, that enables service providers to quickly get to market with an SD-WAN service offering.



“Fujitsu’s SD-WAN-as-a-Service uses the MEF’s work defining SD-WAN terminology, fundamental SD-WAN service capabilities and LSO reference architecture. The MEF’s new SD-WAN service work has been quite beneficial in discussions with service & technology providers and end users, says. Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services at Fujitsu Network Communications.



See video: https://youtu.be/iTWO-2NakVY