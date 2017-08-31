Thursday, August 31, 2017

SanDisk packs 400GB into microSD

SanDisk announced the highest capacity microSD card to date: 400GB. This would be sufficient for 40 hours of full HD video. Transfer speed is rated at up to 100 MB/s.

The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card comes just two years after a 200GB version was announced. MSRP is $250.

“We continue to push technology boundaries and transform the way consumers use their mobile devices,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital.

http://www.sandisk.com

