S-Net teams with Versa Networks to provide SD-WAN

Chicago-based S-Net Communications, a provider of fibre Internet and VoIP business phone systems, announced it has partnered with next-generation software-based networking and security solutions supplier Versa Networks to offer enterprise and SMB customers a comprehensive communications solution supporting cloud voice services with enhanced security.





S-Net noted that developments in cloud, SDN and NFV technology is making it possible for service providers to use the cloud to deliver traditional and new communications services. However, this delivery model means that networking technologies such as MPLS are becoming too costly for enterprise customers, as well as being difficult to manage and scale compared with hybrid networks leveraging SD-WAN technology.





The new partnership with Versa Networks provides S-Net with a feature-rich secure SD-WAN solution designed to mitigate the challenges relating to cost and complexity. Utilising SD-WAN to augment or replace MPLS connectivity for its voice services allows S-Net to reduce complexity, increase agility and lower costs, while also delivering high call quality.









* In May, Versa Networks announced a significant expansion of its SDN capabilities from SD-WAN to the software-defined branch (SD-Branch). The expanded Versa Cloud IP Platform enables large enterprises and service providers to virtualise and software-define the branch and WAN to help reduce complexity and increase IT agility.





Managed service providers can use the Versa Cloud platform to offer a portfolio of managed services that combine MPLS, broadband Internet and mobile (3G/4G) network services with SD-Branch, SD-WAN, SD-Security or SD-Router functionality.





* S-Net is a major provider of high speed fibre-based Internet and VoIP business phone systems to enterprises and SMBs, currently serving over 30,000 subscribers on its communications platform.