Researchers at Brown University Test Terahertz Wireless Transmission

Researchers at Brown University achieved wireless throughput of 50 Gbps when transmitting video signals through a terahertz multiplexer. Results of the experiment were published in Nature Communications. Signals propagated as directional beams.







"We showed that we can transmit separate data streams on terahertz waves at very high speeds and with very low error rates,” said Daniel Mittleman, a professor in Brown’s School of Engineering and the paper’s corresponding author. “This is the first time anybody has characterized a terahertz multiplexing system using actual data, and our results show that our approach could be viable in future terahertz wireless networks.”Backers of the research include the U.S. National Science Foundation, the U.S. Army Research Office, the W.M. Keck Foundation and France’s Agence Nationale de la Recherche under the COM’TONIQ and TERALINKS research grants.