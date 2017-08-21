Rackspace is rolling out a VMware private cloud offering

Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware built on VMware Cloud Foundation will enable full software defined data center (SDDC) capabilities including compute, storage and networking that span the public and private cloud.



"Provisioning hardware quickly is no longer considered a value for customers, it's expected," said Peter FitzGibbon, vice president and general manager of VMware at Rackspace. "The enhancement in our VMware private cloud delivery model through VMware Cloud Foundation will provide further value to new and existing Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware customers by giving them access to the most streamlined and innovative VMware SDDC capabilities and lifecycle management. We are excited to use VMware Cloud Foundation and look forward to continued innovation on the platform."



Benefits include:





Standardized Architecture: Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware is built on VMware Validated Designs, which are based on best practices, making deployments more predictable and lower risk.

Continuous Updates and Lifecycle Management: Continuous updates allow for the most up-to-date VMware capabilities through lifecycle management of VMware components, thereby helping to improve users' security posture.

Leverage Existing VMware Investments: Users leverage the control, flexibility and choice needed to run VMware as easily as they would in their own data center.IT departments can migrate or extend to the VMware cloud with consistent tooling and skills. Consistent infrastructure architecture can be leveraged across multiple locations without the need to refactor code. Mutual customers maintain value of existing investments made in training, VMware technology and familiar tools by accelerating adoption of software-defined infrastructure.

Offload Physical and Virtual Infrastructure Operations: Rackspace delivers a hosted model, which eliminates many of the procurement and integration challenges that IT organizations face in their own data centers. Mutual customers also benefit from the ability to scale their solution quickly and as needed without the need for significant upfront capex investments in data centers and hardware.



