Qadium raises $40m for indexing every device on public Internet

Qadium, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $40 million in Series B funding for its automated, global Internet intelligence operation.



Qadium said it "indexes every device on the public Internet every hour, similar to how search companies crawl web pages." Qadium then uses these data to continually monitor the global Internet for large organizations’ true network boundary, surfacing comprehensive information about all of an organization’s Internet-facing risks.



“Our technology would have been impossible just a few years ago,” says Co-Founder and CTO Matt Kraning. “Now, we leverage distributed and massively parallelized computation to monitor the global Internet in real time. It’s the first game-changer in a decade for defenders in cyberspace, allowing them to find and fix risks faster than attackers can exploit them.”Qadium is available on a SaaS basis. Cited customers include PayPal, Capital One, Allergan, and Fluor, among others.The new funding round was led by IVP, joined by new investor TPG Growth. Prior investors New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Founders Fund, Susa Ventures, and angels also participated.