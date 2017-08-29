Pure Storage names Charlie Giancarlo as new CEO

Pure Storage annnounced the appointment of Charlie Giancarlo, replacing Scott Dietzen, who will take on the role of Chairman of the Board.



Giancarlo is known for his leadership roles at Cisco, where he previously served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer. Since leaving Cisco, he has shared his management experience across Silver Lake Partners’ portfolio, including as Avaya’s Interim CEO, as well as on the boards of Arista, Accenture and ServiceNow.



https://blog.purestorage.com/august-24th-announcement-1/