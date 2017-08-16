Plexxi teams with Decision Lab for real-time analytics

Plexxi and Decision Lab announced a strategic partnership combining Plexxi's Hyperconverged Networking (HCN) software and Decision Lab's real-time analytics for the Plexxi network fabric. The companies will co-develop an integrated set of software tools that collect fabric data path and control path statistics and provide users with analytics dashboards that will present customers with critical insights into their Plexxi datacenter network.



“We are very excited to work with Decision Lab to bring real-time analytics to the Plexxi HCN fabric,” said Rich Napolitano, Plexxi CEO. “Their unique expertise in scale-out architectures, large scale data collection and visualization, and machine learning will enable Plexxi to offer real-time insights to our customers at any scale. We welcome Decision Lab into the next-generation data center ecosystem that will enable users to realize reduced operational complexity and cost.”



http://www.decisionlab.io

http://www.plexxi.com/