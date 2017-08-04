Peak 10 completes acquires ViaWest from Shaw for $1.67bn

Peak 10, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, announced that it has completed its acquisition of ViaWest through an agreement announced on June 13, 2017, positioning the combined company as a major national provider of hybrid IT solutions including colocation, interconnection, cloud, managed solutions and professional services with more than 4,200 customers nationwide.





The combined solution portfolio of the new company is designed to help organisations with their IT transformation projects while addressing cost, scalability, compliance and security requirements.





Following the combination, the company, renamed Peak 10 + ViaWest, offers a suite of assets that spans 20 domestic and international markets. The company operates 40 redundant data centres, 2.7 million sq feet of data centre space, 13 cloud nodes and more than 10,000 cross connects, supported by 1,000-plus dedicated staff. Through the combination, customers will gain increased scale and geographic coverage.





To support the company's increased geographic footprint and strategic growth, Peak 10 + ViaWest has expanded its senior leadership team. Chris Downie will remain as chief executive officer, while Nancy Phillips will serve as the executive chair of the board of the combined company.



