PCCW Global launches Restoration On Demand service

Hong Kong's PCCW Global, the international operating division of HKT, launched a Restoration On Demand service.



The Network-as-a-Service offering enables its customers to rapidly re-route their connections to an alternate network path in the event of an undersea cable failure, thereby restoring their international connectivity at the click of a button.



PCCW said its Global Restoration On Demand service leverages its SDN capabilities to enhance network resilience and service performance in order to meet the needs of global enterprises. The service complements PCCW Global’s existing premium always-on protected International Private Lease Circuit (IPLC) service by offering customers a quick-to-deploy and cost-effective business continuity service alternative. Link setup, traffic restoration and billing are automatically activated, ensuring the customer's traffic is safely protected until the original fiber service is restored. Once the primary circuit has been repaired, the customer can elect when to revert to the original service.“Our Restoration On Demand service represents a massive step forward for our enterprise customers, providing them with peace-of-mind via a cost-effective and reliable business continuity alternative. Leveraging PCCW Global’s extensive fiber network, we have designed an online portal which allows our customers to restore their international connectivity with one click of a button. It is a backup capability that, once activated online, allows capacity to be provisioned automatically by our systems in near real-time and with no human intervention required,” stated Mr. Jordick Wong, Senior Vice President, Product and Vendor Management, PCCW Global.