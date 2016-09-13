NVIDIA Cits Growth in Data center, Auto

NVIDIA reported record revenue for its second quarter ended July 30, 2017, of $2.23 billion, up 56 percent from $1.43 billion a year earlier, and up 15 percent from $1.94 billion in the previous quarter. GAAP EPS was $0.92, up 124 percent from a year ago.

"Adoption of NVIDIA GPU computing is accelerating, driving growth across our businesses," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA. "Datacenter revenue increased more than two and a half times. A growing number of car and robot-taxi companies are choosing our DRIVE PX self-driving computing platform. And in Gaming, increasingly the world's most popular form of entertainment, we power the fastest growing platforms - GeForce and Nintendo Switch.



"Nearly every industry and company is awakening to the power of AI. Our new Volta GPU, the most complex processor ever built, delivers a 100-fold speedup for deep learning beyond our best GPU of four years ago. This quarter, we shipped Volta in volume to leading AI customers. This is the era of AI, and the NVIDIA GPU has become its brain. We have incredible opportunities ahead of us," he said.



http://investor.nvidia.com/results.cfm









NVIDIA introduced its latest line-up of Quadro GPUs products, all based on its Pascal architecture and designed for professional workflows in engineering, deep learning, VR, and many vertical applications. "Professional workflows are now infused with artificial intelligence, virtual reality and photorealism, creating new challenges for our most demanding users," said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. "Our new Quadro...



















