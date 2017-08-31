Nutanix hits revenue of $226.1 million, up 62% year-over-year

Nutanix reported revenue of $226.1 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, 62% year-over-year from $139.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Billings rose to $289.2 million, growing 40% year-over-year from $206.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. There was a GAAP net loss of $90.7 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $49.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. GAAP net loss per share was $0.59, compared to a pro forma GAAP net loss per share of $0.41 a year earlier.



"The fourth quarter was another record quarter and an outstanding conclusion to the fiscal year. Our newly announced products, Nutanix Calm and Xi Cloud Services, extend our market opportunity by simplifying and harmonizing datacenter operations for the multi-cloud era,” said Dheeraj Pandey, CEO, Nutanix. “This quarter, marked by record revenues, continued adoption of AHV, increased software-only sales, strong growth from our OEM partners, and positive operating cash flow, was a great way to end our first year as a public company.”Some highlights:Nutanix ended its Q4 with 7,051 end-customers, adding over 875 new end-customers during the quarter. Fourth quarter customer wins included ABC Stores, Amgen, Bacardi, HCA Healthcare, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH, The Hershey Company, The Home Depot, and Tokopedia.Increased Number of $1 Million+ Deals: 43 customers with deals over $1 million in the quarter, up 39% YoY.During the quarter, Nutanix introduced Nutanix Calm and Xi Cloud Services, along with a strategic alliance with Google to blend the Nutanix environment with the Google Cloud Platform, providing new functionality to address the challenges of the multi-cloud era.Increased AHV Penetration: Saw a 75% YoY increase in adoption of AHV, Nutanix’s built-in hypervisor, based on a four-quarter rolling average of nodes using AHV.http://ir.nutanix.com