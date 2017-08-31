NTTCom opens data center in Bonn, Germany

NTT Communications, acting through its European subsidiary e-shelter, a inaugurated a new data center in Bonn, Germany.



The two-story Rhein-Ruhr 1 offers 2,700 square meters (sqm) of server space, equivalent to 1,100 racks. The facility conforms delivers data-center services based on more than 300 globally unified standards that NTT Com’s Nexcenter facilities have implemented for equipment and operations.



In Europe, NTT Com delivers data center services in Austria, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the UK (see Appendix 1). NTT Com expands its data center business to the Rhein-Ruhr region, one of the most expected data-center markets in Germany mainly serving the customers from the public sector.



“We provide the infrastructure that Germany needs for the future”, says Rupprecht Rittweger, e-shelter CEO and founder. “At first sight, you may perceive just a building fulfilling its purpose as a data center. But the conceptual design of our data centers goes much further. Data centers will be even more important in the future, they are a foundation for digital sovereignty in our country.



