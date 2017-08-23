NTT DOCOMO invests in Petametrics

NTT DOCOMO Ventures has made an equity investment in Petametrics, a San Francisco start-up that provides “LiftIgniter”, a personalization API to deliver a wholly unique experience to every individual user impression.



LiftIgniter was founded by Indraneel Mukherjee, a former Google researcher, and a team of machine learning and math PhDs., The personalization engine is powering various NTT DOCOMO e-commerce services.



NTT DOCOMO said personalization based on sparse data points and real-time action by users has demonstrated the ability to significantly improve sales and customer engagement. However, most personalization engines require data scientists to analyze huge amounts of log data combined with user preferences and historical information in order to deliver intelligent recommendations to the end-user. With LiftIgniter, the machine learning-based personalization algorithms run 24/7, learning and reacting to each impression in real-time to predict and serve up tailored content for every user touchpoint. The platform is agnostic across all content, languages and devices. It can be fully integrated and operational within a few hours, with minimal ongoing management.