New Automotive Edge Computing Consortium Gets Underway

A new Automotive Edge Computing Consortium is being organized with a mission to develop an ecosystem for connected cars to support emerging services such as intelligent driving, the creation of maps with real-time data and driving assistance based on cloud computing.



Founding members include DENSO, Ericsson, Intel, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), NTT DOCOMO, Toyota InfoTechnology Center Co., and Toyota Motor Corp.



The organizers said thet plan focus on increasing network capacity to accommodate automotive big data in a reasonable fashion between vehicles and the cloud by means of edge computing and more efficient network design.



The consortium will define requirements and develop use cases for emerging mobile devices with a particular focus on the automotive industry, bringing them to standards bodies, industry consortiums and solution providers. The consortium will also encourage the development of best practices for the distributed and layered computing approach recommended by the members.



https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/2017/8/consortium-for-automotive-big-data





