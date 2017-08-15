NeoPhotonics appoints new CFO

NeoPhotonics announced the appointment of Elizabeth “Beth” Eby as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Sandra Waechter, Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Beth Eby brings to NeoPhotonics more than 25 years of financial experience at Intel Corporation where she most recently held the position of Vice President of Finance and Group Chief Financial Officer for Intel’s Internet of Things Group. Prior to that she was Vice President of Finance and Group Controller for Corporate Financial Planning & Reporting where she was responsible for all financial, audit committee and SEC reporting. Over the course of her career Ms. Eby also held finance leadership roles related to cost and manufacturing, sales and product planning, including two multi-year assignments in Asia. Ms. Eby obtained a MBA degree from Carnegie Mellon Graduate School of Business and a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from University of Michigan.



