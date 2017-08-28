Motorola Solutions acquires Kodiak for PTT over cellular

Motorola Solutions has Kodiak Networks, a privately held provider of broadband push-to-talk (PTT) for commercial customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Motorola Solutions said Kodiak adds a complementary, carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular solution to its existing mission-critical WAVE PTT portfolio. WAVE connects disparate networks to enable communication between smartphones, radios and computers via wireless or wireline broadband.











Kodiak was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.“Acquiring Kodiak Networks is another step in building Motorola Solutions’ communications and collaboration software suite and establishing annual recurring revenue streams,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products and Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “Kodiak’s broadband PTT software expands our offerings for mobile network operators, especially in commercial markets, and complements our software and carrier capabilities.”