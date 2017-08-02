Molex launches zSFP+ for 56 Gbit/s PAM4 channels

Molex announced it has expanded its zSFP+ Interconnect System to support 56 Gbit/s PAM4 channels in a stacked 2 x N port configuration, allowing next-generation Ethernet and Fibre Channel applications to receive improved signal integrity.





Molex claims the product is the first of its kind on the market, enabling OEMs requiring high-density interconnect applications now to utilise channels with individual lane data rates up to 56 Gbit/s PAM4. The updated Molex product also maintains a low insertion loss, crosstalk, thermal and electromagnetic interference (EMI) containment as provided by the previous generation zSFP+ interconnect system.





The updated interconnect system offers multiple features designed to allow greater flexibility and lower costs for users. The 56 Gbit/s PAM4 channel products include EMI ganged cages, available in multiple port configurations from 2 x 1 through 2 x 12, providing flexibility of PCB signal routing of LEDs.





Molex has also developed a next-generation terminal and wafer on the stacked integrated connectors within the zSFP+ interconnect system. The advanced terminal is designed to provide superior signal integrity for 56 Gbit/s PAM4 applications. The system also allows users to merge standard cables and modules with the increased data-rate accepted.





The new zSFP+ interconnect system targets applications in cellular infrastructure, telecom equipment, switches, data networking servers and storage systems.











* Recently, the SFP-DD MSA Group, which includes Molex as a founding member, announced plans to develop the specification for a high-speed, double-density small form-factor pluggable (SFP-DD) interface. The MSA plan to develop operating parameters, signal transmission speed goals and protocols for the SFP-DD interface, which expands on the SFP pluggable form factor.