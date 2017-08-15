Microsoft acquires Cycle Computing for cloud HPC

Microsoft has acquired Cycle Computing, a start-up specializing int cloud orchestration of High-Performance Computing (HPC) resources. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Cycle Computing describes its CycleCloud software suite as a cloud orchestration, provisioning, and data management platform for Big Compute, Big Data, and large technical computing applications running on any public, private, or internal environment. The tool suite helps manage cloud workflows.



Cycle Computing said it is joining Microsoft because Azure has a massive global footprint, powerful infrastructure, InfiniBand support for fast networking and state-of-the-art GPU capabilities.



Microsoft Azure's Jason Stowe writes: "We’ve already seen explosive growth on Azure in the areas of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and deep learning. As customers continue to look for faster, more efficient ways to run their workloads, Cycle Computing’s depth and expertise around massively scalable applications make them a great fit to join our Microsoft team. Their technology will further enhance our support of Linux HPC workloads and make it easier to extend on-premise workloads to the cloud."



