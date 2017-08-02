Wednesday, August 2, 2017

MEF Drives SD-WAN Managed Services

MEF is expanding from Carrier Ethernet to many new types of services, including SD-WAN managed services.  Ralph Santitoro, Distinguished Fellow, MEF, discusses a new white paper from MEF that introduces SD-WAN functions, terminology, and service components; explains how the components fit within the LSO Reference Architecture; and provides SD-WAN managed services use cases.  Ralph says that many of MEF’s successful programs related to Carrier Ethernet will be replicated with SD-WAN.

Recorded at the MEF Annual Members' Meeting in Toronto.

