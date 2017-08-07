MaxxSouth expands DOCSIS 3.1 in Mississippi

MaxxSouth Broadband, a subsidiary of media holding company Block Communications, announced it has completed the network upgrade to provide up to 1 Gbit/s Internet broadband services to all of Oxford and to Starkville's surrounding areas, providing students and these communities with increased broadband speeds.





Utilising DOCSIS 3.1 technology, combined with the existing fibre-to-the-home services that MaxxSouth launched last year, the company is now able to offer all Oxford residents and a number of Starkville areas access to gigabit Internet speeds.





MaxxSouth has also announced that the towns of Bruce, Calhoun City, Derma, Houston and Vardaman now have access to the gigabit Internet broadband service, as part of its network enhancements. The company is demonstrating the gigabit service to Mississippi residents at its new retail location at 1901 Jackson Ave. West Oxford. MaxxSouth is planning to continue upgrading its broadband network.





MaxxSouth offers video, high-speed Internet and digital phone services across its service area that extends over more than 200 miles and includes 20 counties and 61 communities in northern Mississippi and Alabama. The company claims approximately 85,000 subscribers for broadband services and passes around 110,000 homes.





Regarding the expansion, Peter Kahelin, president and CEO of MaxxSouth, commented, "MaxxSouth (is) continuing the expansion of advanced Internet, video and telephony services into other communities throughout central and northern Mississippi… the ultimate goal is that the 61 municipalities that comprise our coverage area will have access to these new technologies".







