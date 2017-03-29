Mavenir acquires Brocade virtual EPC business on undisclosed terms

Mavenir Systems, a supplier of technology enabling network transformations for communication service providers, announced that it has acquired assets associated with the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) product family from Brocade Communications Systems on undisclosed terms.







The acquisition extends Mavenir's position in network transformation and enhances its next-generation core network offering with a feature-rich, virtualised evolved packet core and advanced network slicing capabilities required for 5G architectures, as well as expanding its customer base. The transaction includes all associated IP with 22 granted and pending patents, a research and development facility in Mumbai, India and customer support and maintenance contracts.





Mavenir noted that Brocade's differentiated vEPC solution features key architectural attributes that leverage cloud computing, network virtualisation and software networking technologies designed to deliver higher scale and efficiency on industry-standard x86-based servers.





The software can scale from a single microprocessing core to a rack of servers, depending on use case, as it maps dimensions of mobile workload independently to cloud resources, while retaining the capability to integrate with traditional node-based EPC architectures.





Combined with Mavenir’s existing network functions virtualisation (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) offerings, the vEPC acquired from Brocade will comprise a key part of a mobile edge computing and IoT strategy. Mavenir noted that the ability to support low-latency use cases at the network edge enables service providers and enterprises to connect mobile and IoT devices, data centres and public or private clouds.





As part of the transaction, Mavenir is hiring certain Brocade employees associated with the vEPC business. This team will work with Mavenir to support customers of Brocade vEPC as well as deliver end-to-end solutions in the future.





Regarding the transaction, Ashok Khuntia, GM and EVP of Mavenir's Access Products division, said, "Mavenir is building a 5G architecture with control plane-user plane separation and stateless VNFs, the small footprint, combined with a highly scalable architecture and built-in HSS, is ideal for fixed wireless access, private LTE and industrial IoT spaces… when bundled with its virtualised RAN product, Mavenir offers a complete, virtualised end-to-end next generation core and access network".



