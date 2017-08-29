LookingGlass Cyber raises $26.3m for threat intelligence

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions announced $26.3 million, comprised of mezzanine debt funding and incremental venture capital for its threat intelligence-driven security solutions.



LookingGlass said over 40 companies and MSSP’s are subscribed to its Cyber Guardian Network partner program. CenturyLink is the latest managed security service provider (MSSP) to join the network and, like other partners, will be utilizing LookingGlass’ unique capabilities to provide their customers access to industry leading threat intelligence tools on the market.





LookingGlass Cyber Solutions is based in Reston, Virginia.

LookingGlass is also introducing a Threat Intelligence-as-a-Service for organizations that require cybersecurity business solutions to be deployed and enacted immediately, without obtrusive lead-time and will ensure protection for company brands, intellectual property, customers, and employees.LookingGlass also highlighted its recent discovery of 40 million voter records for sale on the dark web. Additionally, LookingGlass announced their Corporate and Supplier Cyber Attack Surface Analysis offering this spring and subsequently its comprehensive Third Party Risk Monitoring service, which delivers continuous visibility into the risk exposure and attack surface of an organization’s key vendors. This service is a completely outsourced way to analyze third party vendors’ risk impact on an organization.“This investment acknowledges our significant growth position in the market and will help us to better service our clients and stay ahead of our competition,” said CFO Stewart Curley. “The LookingGlass portfolio delivers unified threat protection against sophisticated cyber attacks and enables both global enterprises and governments to take threat intelligence into their own hands, and act on it. We are proud to add Eastward Capital and Triangle Peak to our long-term investor group.”