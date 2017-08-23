Level 3 enables multiple VLANs on single Ethernet to AWS Direct Connect

Level 3 Communications is introducing a new self-serve capability as part of its Cloud Connect Solutions that provides customers with more flexibility for optimizing their cloud-based workloads.



The new Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions feature is a scalable Ethernet offering enabling customers to host multiple virtual local area networks (VLANs) on a single Ethernet Virtual Circuit (EVC) from their data centers to Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the AWS Direct Connect service.



Key Facts:





Level 3 is an AWS Direct Connect partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions leverages AWS Direct Connect to provide private connection to AWS cloud.

Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions give customers the ability to add and remove VLANs to AWS, including the connections to their virtual private clouds in near real-time via the MyLevel3 portal or API.

Customers can also share bandwidth across their Amazon virtual private cloud (Amazon VPC) instances.

As a private, direct connection to the cloud, Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions provide an additional layer of security for customers' multi-cloud environments.

When combined with Level 3 Adaptive Network Control Solutions, customers gain increased visibility and control, including granular, real-time reporting and the ability scale bandwidth up and down as business demands shift.

Customers can access this scalable Ethernet offering across Level 3's Metro 2.0 Ethernet footprint of nearly 290 markets in North America, EMEA and APAC.