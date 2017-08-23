Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Level 3 enables multiple VLANs on single Ethernet to AWS Direct Connect

Level 3 Communications is introducing a new self-serve capability as part of its Cloud Connect Solutions that provides customers with more flexibility for optimizing their cloud-based workloads.

The new Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions feature is a scalable Ethernet offering enabling customers to host multiple virtual local area networks (VLANs) on a single Ethernet Virtual Circuit (EVC) from their data centers to Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the AWS Direct Connect service.

Key Facts:

  • Level 3 is an AWS Direct Connect partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions leverages AWS Direct Connect to provide private connection to AWS cloud.
  • Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions give customers the ability to add and remove VLANs to AWS, including the connections to their virtual private clouds in near real-time via the MyLevel3 portal or API.
  • Customers can also share bandwidth across their Amazon virtual private cloud (Amazon VPC) instances.
  • As a private, direct connection to the cloud, Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions provide an additional layer of security for customers' multi-cloud environments.
  • When combined with Level 3 Adaptive Network Control Solutions, customers gain increased visibility and control, including granular, real-time reporting and the ability scale bandwidth up and down as business demands shift.
  • Customers can access this scalable Ethernet offering across Level 3's Metro 2.0 Ethernet footprint of nearly 290 markets in North America, EMEA and APAC.


