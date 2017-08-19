Latest Docker release covers Windows, Linux and Mainframe apps

Docker released a new version of its Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) container-as-a-service (CaaS) platform featuring the ability to manage and secure Windows, Linux and mainframe applications across any infrastructure, both on premises and in the cloud.



The company said its latest release enables organizations to modernize traditional applications and microservices built on Windows, Linux or mainframe and manage these all in the same cluster. By using one orchestration system for all application types, organizations can centralize access controls, security policies, etc. across teams and business units without requiring changes in code, processes or procedures. With the additional support for IBM Z, enterprises can use Docker EE to deliver a consistent operational experience from application composition to networking to security across Linux, Windows and mainframe applications while managing all three in a mixed cluster.



“Customers come to Docker with a common challenge- how can they accelerate business growth when 80 percent of their annual budget is spent simply on maintaining their current infrastructure,” said Banjot Chanana, Head of Product Management for Docker. “With Docker EE, organizations can shift more investment into innovation by reducing the costs of maintaining their existing applications, while increasing flexibility and security. Docker EE enables organizations to unite traditional applications and microservices built on Windows, Linux or mainframe onto a single, secure software supply chain, accelerating application delivery by 13x while reducing IT spend more than 50 percent.”



