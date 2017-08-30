Kolos plans hyperscale data center north of Arctic Circle

A U.S.-Norwegian company called Kolos announced plans to build a massive data center in Ballangen, Norway, 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of the Arctic Circle.



The facility – slated to open 2018 – is described as a brand-new class of hyper-scale data center. Kolos said its data center will stretch over some 600,000 square meters and is designed as a four-story structure integrated into the natural environment. It will be completely powered by renewable energy, including hydropower and wind.



Kolos believes it can achieve the lowest operating cost in the industry.



Headwaters MB, a leading investment banking firm in the U.S., is advising Kolos on securing the additional capital needed to complete the project.



Paul Janson, President & COO of Denver-based Headwaters MB, commented, “Kolos represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to change the data center paradigm globally. Currently, operators are hosting data center infrastructure in some of the largest, most densely populated cities across Europe, with staggering real estate and energy costs.”



“The Kolos project will be the largest data center in the world, and one completely powered by hydroelectric and wind power. This is the game changer that will serve as a model for the industry to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate reliance on fossil fuels,” Janson added.



