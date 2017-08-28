Ixia tester emulates Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) traffic

Ixia, which is now part of Keysight Technologies, is introducing a high-performance LTE test solution for cellular IoT enhanced Machine-Type Communication (eMTC) and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT).



The new IxLoad-Wireless test solution generates real-world traffic enabling network equipment makers and carriers to test the performance of LTE components and networks. IxLoad-Wireless supports multiple Cellular IoT interfaces including S1-Lite, a modified version of the existing S1-MME interface used for the control plane to signal or control messages, and the user plane the data being transferred between users, plus S11u for small data transmission. This allows IxLoad to emulate both the network and IoT user equipment (UE) to test IoT network nodes in isolation or the entire IoT ecosystem.



Ixia said its IxLoad-Wireless simulates IoT network traffic details, including the signaling and messaging for Power-Save Mode and eDRX (extended Discontinuous Reception), where a UE stays inactive for set periods of time to extend battery life.



http://www.ixiacom.com

