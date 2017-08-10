Israel's Partner Comm to expand fibre network nationwide

Partner Communications Company, an Israeli communications operator, announced that following a pilot stage it is commencing the commercial phase and accelerated roll-out of its fibre optic network.





Following the company's report of June 2016 covering the deployment of an independent fixed-line infrastructure based on fibre optics, Partner is announcing that over the past few months it has significantly increased its deployment of fibre infrastructure in multiple cities across the country. The company is estimated to have connected around 30,000 homes in 20 cities, mainly is the centre of Israel.





To date, the operator has reached tens of thousands of households as it expands the existing deployment that includes thousands of kilometres of fibre and a presence in business centres and a number of cities throughout the country. As part of the accelerated deployment plan, Partner intends to double its reach in terms of households passed by the end of the year.





Partner's investment in the fibre network is part of its strategy to maintain its position in the market. The fibre network is designed to enable the company to offer higher internet speeds in Israel as well as advanced services such as quality TV services. Partner Communications is a major provider in Israel of telecoms services including cellular, fixed-line telephony, Internet and TV.







