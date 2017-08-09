Ireland's ESB Telecoms teams with Silver Spring on IoT

Silver Spring Networks, a provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that it is working with ESB Telecoms, a subsidiary of electric utility ESB and operator of a national open access wholesale network, to develop a national IoT network across Ireland.







The planned network is designed to serve as a catalyst for municipal, commercial and industrial customers to connect IoT and smart city applications and devices. Once the IoT network is deployed, Silver Spring's Starfish platform-as-a-service (PaaS) will augment ESB Telecoms' infrastructure and services nationwide. Starfish PaaS offers service level agreements and is based on Silver Spring's proven, secure Wi-SUN standards-based mesh technology that complies with the IEEE 802.15.4g specification.





As mesh-connected devices communicate with neighbouring devices, these networks are designed to deliver the robust and reliable connectivity that IoT networks require. With more than 26.7 million enabled devices delivered, Silver Spring noted that it has deployed its technology in Bristol, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, Glasgow, Kolkata, London, Melbourne, Mexico City, Paris, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Washington DC.





ESB Telecoms owns and operates Ireland's National Telecommunications Fibre Optic Network as well as 450 telecommunication towers and sites on which all major Irish telcos have substantial installations. Customers of ESB Telecoms include all mobile operators, Irish government bodies, licensed FM operators and wireless Internet services providers.











Separately, Silver Spring announced that it will deploy its Starfish PaaS across the City of London and the London borough of Barking and Dagenham, expanding the previously announced London deployment in the City of Westminster. Through urbancontrol, Starfish is expected to connect around 12,000 smart street lights in the City of London and 15,500 smart street lights in Barking and Dagenham.



