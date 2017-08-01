Interxion to build new data centres in Frankfurt and Marseille

Amsterdam-based Interxion Holding, a European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, announced it plans to construct new data centres in Frankfurt (FRA13) and Marseille (MRS2) and to further expand its facility in Vienna.





Frankfurt





As part of the expansion program, FRA13 will be built in two phases, providing 4,800 sq metres of equipped space and 10 MW of customer-available power when fully built out. The first phase of FRA13, which will provide approximately 2,300 sq metres, is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2018. The second phase, which will provide approximately 2,500 sq metres, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019.





Interxion stated that the capital expenditure associated with the FRA13 project is expected to total approximately Euro 90 million.





Marseille





Interxion noted that its Marseille data centre serves as a key gateway between Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and that the increased network capacity resulting from recent subsea cable landings has strengthened that position.





MRS2 will be constructed in three phases, providing a total of 4,300 sq metres of equipped space and over 7 MW of customer available power when fully built out. The first phase will add approximately 900 sq metres and is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018. Phase two will add approximately 1,800 sq metres of space and is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018.





The capital expenditure associated with MRS2 is estimated at a total of approximately Euro 76 million.





Vienna







Interxion noted that Vienna is a key gateway market, providing cloud and connectivity services to Central and Eastern Europe. For the expansion, it will add another two phases (VIE2.7 and VIE2.8) together with upgraded power for its VIE2 data centre. When completed, the phases will add around 2,300 sq metres and 6 MW of customer power. The initial 300 sq metres is due to become available in the fourth quarter of 2017, with another 700 sq metres to be available in the second quarter of 2018 and another 600 sq metres in the third quarter of 2018.





The capital expenditure associated with the expansion of VIE2 is expected to total approximately Euro 45 million.





Interxion provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services across Europe for a range of customers leveraging 45 data centres in 11 European countries.









In February 2017, Interxion announced that it was expanding its London campus, with a GBP 30 million investment in a third London data centre, LON3, and that it would build additional data centres in Frankfurt and Stockholm. In Frankfurt it announced plans to construct its FRA12 facility, and in Stockholm its new STO5 data centre.







