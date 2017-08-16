Interconnection Bandwidth Growing Faster than the Internet





Interconnection bandwidth is growing at a 45% compound annual growth rate, significantly faster than the expansion of Internet bandwidth (24% CAGR) or MPLS (4% CAGR), accounding to a newly released Global Interconnection Index from Equinix.



In this video, Tony Bishop, VP of Global Enterprise Vertical Strategy & Marketing at Equinix, introduces the Index, predicting that by 2020 interconnection bandwidth will have reached more than 5,000 Tbps of installed capacity.



