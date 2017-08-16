Interconnection bandwidth is growing at a 45% compound annual growth rate, significantly faster than the expansion of Internet bandwidth (24% CAGR) or MPLS (4% CAGR), accounding to a newly released Global Interconnection Index from Equinix.
In this video, Tony Bishop, VP of Global Enterprise Vertical Strategy & Marketing at Equinix, introduces the Index, predicting that by 2020 interconnection bandwidth will have reached more than 5,000 Tbps of installed capacity.
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Interconnection Bandwidth Growing Faster than the Internet
