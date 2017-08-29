Intel Xeon workstation processors

Intel unveiled its latest Xeon processors for workstations.



Intel said its new Xeon W processor delivers optimized performance for traditional workstation professionals by combining mainstream performance, enhanced memory capabilities, and hardware-enhanced security and reliability features. The Intel Xeon W processor features up to 18 cores and up to 36 threads, with an Intel Turbo Boost Technology frequency up to 4.5 GHz. Mainstream workstations will experience up to a 1.87x boost in performance compared to a 4-year-old system4and up to 1.38x higher performance compared to the previous generation.



This builds on the new family of Intel Xeon Scalable processors, announced in July, that offer up to 56 cores, up to 112 threads and an Intel Turbo Boost Technology frequency up to 4.2 GHz.https://newsroom.intel.com/news/intel-xeon-scalable-processors-accelerate-creation-innovation-next-generation-workstations/