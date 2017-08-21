Intel Launches 8th gen Core processors

Intel officially introduced its 8th Gen Intel Core processors, including a range of mobile processors designed specifically for sleek thin and light notebooks and 2 in 1s.



The new mobile processors promises a boost of up to 40 percent gen over gen1 devices or 2x the performance if you compare it with a 5-year-old machine. The processors feature a new quad-core configuration, power-efficient microarchitecture, advanced process technology and a huge range of silicon optimizations.





Intel UHD Graphics are integrated into these next-generation processors. A media engine, with power-efficient VP9 and HEVC 10-bit hardware acceleration, means great battery life, even with 4K UHD viewing andcontent creation.

I/O in 8th generation Intel Core Processor U-series includes PCIe 3.0, delivering data transfer rates at 8 GT/s versus 5

GT/s with PCIe 2.0.

The latest Intel Rapid Storage Technology supports NVMe PCIe x4 Solid State Drives, and it is capable of utilizing PCIe 3.0 speed.

Thunderbolt 3 technology (USB-C) supports up to 40 Gbps transfer speeds, two 4K 60 Hz displays, system charging up to 100W, external graphics, and Thunderbolt networking.

The first wave of 8th Gen Intel Core processor-powered devices featuring i5/i7 processors will come to market beginning in September.