Infinera Posts Q2 Revenue of $177mn

Infinera reported Q2 revenue of $176.8 million compared to $175.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $258.8 million in the second quarter of 2016. GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 36.7% compared to 36.5% in the first quarter of 2017 and 47.8% in the second quarter of 2016. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (22.9)% compared to (21.6)% in the first quarter of 2017 and 6.2% in the second quarter of 2016.



GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(42.8) million, or $(0.29) per share, compared to a net loss of $(40.5) million, or $(0.28) per share, in the first quarter of 2017, and net income of $11.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2016.



“Highlighted by delivery of ICE4 products to market, I was pleased with our performance in the second quarter,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera's Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered the Cloud Xpress 2 to three customers and had early deployments of the XT-3300. As we continue to deliver on a suite of new products over the upcoming quarters, I believe we are well positioned to grow market share and to gradually improve our financial performance.”



