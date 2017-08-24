Infinera Intelligent Transport Networks available to U.S. federal agencies

Infinera announced that its full portfolio of optical transport networking equipment and services is now available to all U.S. federal government agencies via General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule 70, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V (SEWP V) and Air Force Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2).



The federal government estimates spending $86B on information technology services in 2018 and relies on GSA Schedule, SEWP V and NETCENTS-2 for procurement of optical transport solutions. The federal government and many state agencies utilize GSA Schedules to pre-negotiate prices and contract terms to ensure the purchasing process flows smoothly. Infinera maintains a relationship with immixGroup, the largest value-added distributor of enterprise software and hardware products to public sector solution providers, systems integrators and U.S. government agencies, to offer Infinera’s solutions to government agencies on immixGroup’s contract vehicles.



“All federal agencies now have access to Infinera’s Intelligent Transport Networks,” said Wray Varley, Vice President of Government Sales at Infinera. “Thanks to support from immixGroup, we are making it easier to bring scalable and reconfigurable bandwidth and network efficiency to the government sector.”



https://www.infinera.com/intelligent-transport-networks-available-us-government-agencies/