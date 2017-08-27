IBM and SAP team on real-time retail data

IBM and SAP have teamed up to provide a co-innovated solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries that uses near real-time data to markedly improve planning and execution in the physical store.



The solution leverages unique data sources, such as IBM’s Metro Pulse, which flow through SAP Cloud Platform.



"SAP S/4HANA, coupled with access to rich, hyperlocal data understood and reasoned by IBM’s cognitive services, can provide consumer product and retail business users across the C-suite with the specific insights to gain a competitive advantage in major markets,” said Laurence Haziot, IBM Global Managing Director and General Manager Consumer Industries.

“Through this exciting collaboration between SAP and IBM, retailers and consumer products companies today can respond with speed, precision and confidence to locally relevant events. SAP S/4HANA includes capabilities to enable users to execute end-to-end business processes in ways that other systems cannot,” said Lori Mitchell-Keller, global general manager, Consumer Industries at SAP.



