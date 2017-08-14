Hulu Uses AWS for new live TV service

Hulu has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch its new, over-the-top (OTT) Live TV service, which launched in May 2017.



AWS said its list of media companies and broadcasters running their media supply chains and OTT delivery pipelines now includes Amazon Video, AOL, BBC, Channel 4, C-SPAN, Daily Voice, Discovery Communications, Flipboard, GoPro, Guardian News & Media, Hearst Corporation, LIONSGATE, NDTV, Netflix, News International, News UK, Newsweek, PBS, Simfy Africa, Sony DADC, SoundCloud, Spotify, Time Inc., and United Daily News.



“Hulu is redefining the television experience for viewers and we have set the technical bar much higher by bringing live TV into the mix,” said Rafael Soltanovich, Vice President, Software development at Hulu. “We selected AWS as our cloud provider because of its leading breadth and depth of capabilities. The elasticity, agility, and security they provide were key to deploying our new service. Putting our stream ingest, repackaging, DVR storage, and origin serving on AWS freed us from having to build out data centers and led to a faster time to market with higher availability.”



http://www.aws.amazon.com



