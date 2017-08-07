Ghost Comm launches Gig broadband in Baltimore

Ghost Communications based in Beltsville, Maryland, announced it is launching what is believed to be the highest speed fibre-based broadband services in Maryland for businesses and multi-tenant residential locations in Baltimore.





Ghost Communications delivers high speed, secure networks and serves businesses, government, healthcare and educational institutions in the Maryland and Washington DC/northern Virginia markets. In the Baltimore region, the company provides gigabit Internet service from $250 a month, with access at up to 10 Gbit/s available priced from $700 a month.





Ghost Communications claims to offer the fastest broadband speeds in Baltimore, providing access speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s. Its services also include a SLA with a network availability guarantee of 99.995%, packet loss guaranteed not to exceed 0.01% and latency not to exceed 1.5 milliseconds within the Maryland and Washington DC area.





Ghost Communications offers customers the option of either shared or dedicated gigabit speed fibre services as well as cloud connectivity services to major cloud providers including AiNET Cloud Services (ACS), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple iCloud and Microsoft Azure.

In addition, the company builds fibre optic networks and deploys dark fibre, allowing customers to deliver dark fibre links to the specific locations and data centres they require. Ghost Communications states that to date it has deployed around 10,000 miles of fibre.







