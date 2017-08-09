Germany's 1&1 Versatel selects Coriant mTera for national backbone

Coriant announced that 1&1 Versatel, a major provider of data, Internet and voice services in Germany, has deployed the Coriant mTera universal switching and transport solution to increase the capacity and enhance the bandwidth management capabilities of its nationwide high-speed optical backbone network.





The Coriant solution, which includes advanced OTN switching and end-to-end network management functionality, is designed to enable 1&1 Versatel to cost-effectively meet increasing customer demand for network bandwidth while enhancing service delivery across the country.





The 1&1 Versatel high-capacity national fibre backbone network extends over more than 42,000 km, the second largest network in Germany, and supports a range of business and residential communications services via support for high-speed data transfer at speeds of up to 100 Gbit/s, upgradeable to 200 Gbit/s.





To maximise utilisation of its fibre assets and enhance the resiliency, scalability and flexibility of its broadband services, 1&1 Versatel has deployed Coriant's mTera platform in major backbone sites across Germany, and is currently extending the deployment to its regional fibre networks.





Designed to enable network modernisation, the Coriant mTera solution will enable 1&1 Versatel to aggregate, groom and transport diverse traffic types, while supporting the cost-effective migration of legacy traffic, including SDH. mTera is a flexible multi-service transport solution that offers support for software-defined universal switching, including OTN, Carrier Ethernet, MPLS-TP and SONET/SDH in a single system architecture.





The mTera platform supports 7 Tbit/s of universal switching capacity per shelf, with up to 12 Tbit/s of total switching capacity per rack.

In addition, provisioning and management of service capacity in 1&1 Versatel's backbone will be provided by the Coriant Transport Network Management System (TNMS), which helps to reduce operating expenses and improve service resiliency leveraging end-to-end network control, automated provisioning features and advanced planning capabilities.



