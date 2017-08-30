Frontier counts damage in south Texas

As of midday Wednesday, Frontier Communications, which serves approximately 200,000 access lines in the South Texas area, said that about 100 central offices across the territory either lack commercial power or are operating on battery and generator backup.
Frontier's operations teams are continuing to repair and assess damages to the company's network in severely affected areas and are working to identify and repair damages to poles, pedestals and cables.
