Francisco Partners invests $200m in Ericsson's iconectiv

Francisco Partners has invested US$200 million to acquire a 16.7% ownership in iconectiv, an independent subsidiary owned by Ericsson that develops connectivity solutions used by more than 1,200 service providers, regulators, enterprises, and content providers worldwide.



iconectiv is also the global leader in providing numbering solutions and most recently was designated by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to serve as the Local Number Portability Administrator in the U.S.



http://www.iconectiv.com/







iconectiv, which is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, was founded as Bellcore in 1984. The company changed its name to Telcordia in 1999. In 2012, Ericsson acquired Telcordia for $1.5 billion in cash from Providence Equity Partners and Warburg Pincus.