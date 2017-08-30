FCC: More cell sites restored in Texas

As of August 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, there were 329 cell sites still down in areas of Texas and Louisiana impacted by tropical storm Harvey, according to the FCC. This is an improvement from 24 hours earlier when 365 cell sites were down.



In addition, there were at least 267,426 cable and wireline subscribers without service, down from at least 283,593 yesterday.There are 42(up from 21 yesterday) non-mobile switching centers out of service and 25 (down from 35 yesterday)switching centers on back-up power. All of the additional non-mobile switches out of service are very small switches.