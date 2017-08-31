FCC: More cell sites in Texas back online

Damaged cell sites in Texas are coming back online. As of August 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, there were 296 cell sites offline in the counties impacted by the Harvey disaster, an improvement from 329 a day earlier.



According to the FCC report, there are at least 270,139 cable and wireline subscribers (slightly up from at least 267,426 yesterday) out of service in the affected area. There are 36 (down from 42 yesterday) non-mobile switching centers out of service and 38 (up from 25 yesterday) switching centers on back-up power.



In addition, the FCC received a request from FEMA to extend the disaster data collection report to nine additional counties in Texas. Forthcoming reports will now cover 19 counties in Louisiana and 36 counties in Texas.



http://www.fcc.gov