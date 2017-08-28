FCC: More cell sites down in Texas flood zone - 4.7%

The number of cell sites that gone offline is growing in flooded areas of Texas.



As of August 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, there were 364 cell sites down out of 7,803 cell sites serving the 55 counties in Texas and Louisiana impacted by Hurrican Harvey and its aftermath. This represents an offline rate of 4.7%, or 44 additional cell site outages from a day earlier. According to the FCC report, he counties with greater than 50% of cell sites out are Aransas, Calhoun, and Refugio in Texas. Plaquemines is the only county in Louisiana reporting any cell sites out.



The FCC also noted that a total of 16 Public Safety Support Centers (PSSC), which handle 911 calling remain offline, an improvement of 1 in the last 24 hours.



The number of wireline of cable subscribers continues at the same level: at least 148,565 subscribers out of service in the affected area.



