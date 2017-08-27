FCC: 4% of cell sites down in coastal Texas

As of August 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, 4.1% of the cell sites were down in the coastal counties of Texas and Louisina impacted by Hurricane Harvey.



Of the 55 counties in the hurricane impact zone, three were hit by outages in greater than 50% of cell sites: Aransas, Calhoun, Refugio, and San Patricio counties. Within these counties, there were 7,804 active cell sites prior to the hurricane, and of the time of the report, there were 320 cell sites down.



The FCC found there were at least 148,565 cable and wireline subscribers out of service in the affected area on Sunday morning.



There were 19 ongoing outagages or re-routing incidents involving Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).



In addition, there were 9 radio stations off the air. No TV broadcaster outages were reported.



