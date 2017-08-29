FCC: 365 cell sites remain down in Texas

As of August 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, only one additional cell site went offline in the last 24 hours in areas of Texas and Louisiana impacted by tropical storm Harvey.



The FCC reports that 365 cell sites remain down out of 7,803 cell sites serving the 55 counties in Texas and Louisiana impacted by the disaster. This represents an offline rate of 4.7%.



The FCC also noted that a total of 15 Public Safety Support Centers (PSSC) remain offline, an improvement of 1 in the last 24 hours.The number of impacted wireline of cable subscribers continues at rise: at least t 283,593 subscribers (up from at least 189,487 yesterday) out of service in the affected area. This includes users who get service from cable system or wireline providers.There are 21 (up from 19 yesterday) non-mobile switching centers out of service and 33 (up from 22 yesterday) switchingcenters on back-up power.